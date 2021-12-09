The current favored "sciences" — sociology with its "wokeism" and climate change with its "end of the world" message — serve to accommodate the privileged ruling class.
The privileged, financially and intellectually, support these "sciences." Why? Because this support is a noble's oblige, a mea culpa, that enables the privileged to benefit from their other freedom — the freedom from the human obligation to labor, while they can continue to consume the fruits of other people's labor.
This is an old trick. It's how Darwinism became "social" Darwinism.
Vicki Taylor
