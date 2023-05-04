10-10-22 tax structureweb.jpg

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, speaks in Senate Chambers Monday, March 7, 2022, in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Michael S. Smith

Regardless of who serves as president of the Wyoming Senate, it is a position of service, not a kingship.

Recent actions taken by the Wyoming Senate president have led me to address this issue because I voted for him. In an unprecedented manipulation of legislative power, the Wyoming Senate president took it upon himself to notify a committee chairman that he had been removed from his position and subsequently replaced him with another.

