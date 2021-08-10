Congressional Democrats and their newfound allies (e.g. Liz Cheney) call the Jan. 6 “insurrection” the most serious attack on the Capitol since 1812.
On March 1, 1954, four terrorists, claiming that violence was justified in order to obtain “Puerto Rico’s independence from US rule,” gathered on a Capitol vistors balcony during a debate in the House of Representatives, unfurled a Puerto Rican flag, and fired 30 rounds into the chamber wounding five congressmen.
Four of these Puerto Rican “nationalists” were arrested and subsequently convicted in federal court. Each was given a very long sentence, but then-President (Democrat) Jimmy Carter commuted their sentences in 1978 whereupon they all returned to Puerto Rico. Then-Senator Joe Biden said nothing about either event.
Now consider this. Targeting the Senate’s filibuster rule, several prominent Democrat politicians, including Joe Biden, have attacked this parliamentary procedural maneuver as “Jim Crow on steroids,” and “Jim Crow 2.0” This claim is a complete lie and an insufferable distortion of historical reality.
Jim Crow was a system of racial laws and rules designed and implemented by the Democrat Party in the southern states of the old Confederacy to deprive black Americans of their civil rights in total contravention of the provisions of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments to the Constitution. These odious and wholly illegal “laws” were maintained by Southern Democrats for numerous decades after the Civil War. The Republican Party had absolutely nothing to do with their creation or application.
Actually, the most direct relationship between the Senate filibuster and civil rights for black Americans concerns the use of that tactic by Democrat Senators in their attempt to block the 1964 Civil Rights Bill which ultimately made it to the floor only with the help of Republican Senators. To associate the GOP with anti-civil rights filibusters is the height of ignorance and outright dissembling.
Add to the aforementioned matters the hubris of the Democrats’ simultaneous stated concern over the Delta variant of COVID and total lack of concern as to the hundreds of thousands of illegals now being allowed to cross the border and be transported to numerous states with no concern as to COVID testing or vaccinations. They blame their political “targets” (Texas and Florida) for the spread of COVID with no mention of how many “migrants” are being intentionally sent to those red states.
Representative Cheney needs to explain these “inconvenient truths” as she seeks re-election.
Charles Cole
Sheridan