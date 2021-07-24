Regarding the July 13 incident at GillyGirls Band concert in Kendrick Park, my husband and I have been staying in Sheridan for the month of July. We wanted to escape the heat of southern New Mexico — ha, we were in for a surprise.
We were sitting on the north side of Kendrick Park for the July 13 concert in the park. I witnessed the hula hoop encounter. I skimmed the article in the newspaper about the incident. I am sensing the woman is "playing the victim card" unfairly.
The scheduled entertainment had either just started or was about to start. The hula hoop woman was carrying about eight to 10 hula hoops and walking through the seated crowd to the front of those seated. There was a younger person with her carrying about four to six hula hoops. The number of hula hoops the two were carrying indicated a bigger event beyond the two people.
Hula hoops are used standing, and standing in front of people who were already seated is just plain rude and inconsiderate. The concert manager intervened and tried to direct her and her hula hooping activity to an area behind those seated.
Clearly, it was a case of redirecting an inconsiderate action of the hula hoop woman. I do not know the words he said, but she was being inconsiderate.
Norma Andreoli
Alamogordo, New Mexico