As an active board of trustees member of the Northern Wyoming Community College District, I have several concerns with the potential land swap between the district and the National Guard. I have no issues with the National Guard. They have been a great community partner through the years and I encourage the completion of their move to Sheridan for the construction of their maintenance facility and the families it will bring. My concerns lie primarily with the potential loss of revenue from the future sale of the 21 acres east of Interstate 90.
The catalyst for the land swap is purely aesthetics. Some are concerned that the construction of a maintenance facility will impede the views of and from the campus. Does this then prohibit the construction on the land at any point, even if made by the college? If view sheds are the primary concern, will the land stay sterile in perpetuity? Regardless, should the swap occur, the National Guard will continue to occupy the existing location for the next 25 years. None of the ground currently owned by the National Guard will be of any use to the college or its students. By the time the property would be of use to the college, the existing armory building will likely be in extreme disrepair as it was constructed in the early 1970s.
The future sale of the land is estimated to generate approximately $1.5 million, which had been earmarked to go into the remodel of the former EMIT building on the adjacent property, allowing for the expansion of the construction technology curriculum. Without this source of income, the expectation will be placed on the community to generate the lost revenue either through a bond initiative or donations. A biannual mill levee was just renewed, which historically has been used for “one-time” expenses. Due to cuts in state funding and the loss of revenue from operations in Gillette, these revenues may be used in the future for ongoing expenses. The community is currently donating to the operations of the college and in a time of record-setting inflation, increasing commodity prices and upwards of 60% increases in property taxes, we’ve asked enough of our community.
This potential land swap provides no educational benefit to the students of the Northern Wyoming Community College District. In fact, it may be counterproductive in the end as the replenishment of the lost revenue is by no means a guarantee. What if the $1.5 million is not replaced? There is a potential match of an additional $1.5 million from the state of Wyoming if the property was to be sold not traded, equating to a $3 million loss of potential improvements. The college will also lose the potential addition of a vocational trade in extremely high demand. Students who may have attended the college for that vocation will not have that opportunity.
What has not been stated is that this “land swap” is considered a sale and could therefore result in the need to pay a real estate commission of approximately $60,000. Additionally, it is uncertain what fiscal impact the split from Gillette College will have on our Sheridan campus. What jobs will be lost? What additional programs will need to be cut? These are very unfortunate realities in an uncertain time. Are we ready to give the federal government $1.5 million dollars at the expense of our staff and students…for a view?
I encourage any interested parties, either for or against this land swap to attend the board meetings and voice your concerns.