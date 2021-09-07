As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Sheridan County Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Whitney Commons in Sheridan to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention.
I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, and while last year’s events were virtual, there was still a very large group of attendees. Hundreds of thousands of dedicated people who share my passion for raising awareness and helping to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. Our movement is growing.
Like many, I walk because suicide has affected me personally. I attended my first Out of the Darkness Walk, right here in Sheridan, not quite a year after losing my oldest son, Justin, to depression. Since our first walk in September of 2012, our family and friends have walked in every AFSP Wyoming Out of the Darkness Walk, and a couple of campus walks and some of us did an Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk as well. All of these events have been filled with loss survivors looking for and/or offering hope to others.
Since then, I have dedicated my time to educating others about suicide prevention and mental health. Our goal is to spread awareness of what is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S., and let others know they are not alone. Please help us ensure that mental health is looked upon in equal importance to physical health, and continue to bring hope to those affected by suicide. Join me in this walk during Suicide Prevention Month. We need you. Suicide is preventable!
Register today at afsp.org/sheridancounty. We hope to see you at the 2021 Sheridan County walk.
Lisa O’Dell
Co-chair, AFSP Wyoming Chapter