Editor's Note

Wyoming is a symbol of freedom. With freedom comes responsibility. Now is the time to have the moral courage to support a Convention of States as provided in Article V so that citizens can discuss and suggest Constitutional amendments to help save our country.

On Aug. 2-4, 2023, representatives from all 50 states will meet in Williamsburg, Virginia, to craft, discuss and vote on proposed amendments on specific topics:

