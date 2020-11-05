Despite the political rhetoric, the uncertainty and the divisiveness, we are all proud residents of Sheridan County who want the very best for our community and its citizens.
In a show of solidarity to stand together as one community, regardless of the election’s outcome, we have signed the Braver Angels’ pledge. As part of the nonpartisan, grassroots national organization’s With Malice Toward None initiative, this statement takes a proactive stance against hatred and violence.
“Regardless of how the election turns out, I will not hold hate, disdain, or ridicule for those who voted differently from me. Whether I am pleased or upset about the outcome, I will seek to understand the concerns and aspirations of those who voted differently and will look for opportunities to work with people with whom I disagree.”
