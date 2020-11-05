General Election 2020

Early this morning Sheridan voters lined up to do their civic duty and vote in the 2020 presidential election at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Despite the political rhetoric, the uncertainty and the divisiveness, we are all proud residents of Sheridan County who want the very best for our community and its citizens.

In a show of solidarity to stand together as one community, regardless of the election’s outcome, we have signed the Braver Angels’ pledge. As part of the nonpartisan, grassroots national organization’s With Malice Toward None initiative, this statement takes a proactive stance against hatred and violence.

“Regardless of how the election turns out, I will not hold hate, disdain, or ridicule for those who voted differently from me. Whether I am pleased or upset about the outcome, I will seek to understand the concerns and aspirations of those who voted differently and will look for opportunities to work with people with whom I disagree.”

Kathy Ahrens

Amy Albrecht

Amy Andrews

Janet Ashear

Victor Ashear

Rev. Jim Barth

Sue Belish

Lester Bentley

Bill Bradshaw

Christa Branch

Joy Hart Brown

Dave Carlson

Susan Carr

Terry Cram

Don & Zell Derryberry

Joel Dingman

Nancy Etchingham

Mary Beth Evers

Mike Evers

Juli Fisgus

Georgia Foster

Cal Furnish

Jeff Garrelts

Rita Geary

Rev. Doug Goodwin

Lynn Gordon

Charles (Chaz) Graner

Julie Greer

Lisa Grutzmacher

Hollis Hackman

Allyson Harvey

Christi Haswell

Irene L. Hause

Bill Hawley

Rev. Karl Heimbuck

Elaine Henry

Joyce Inchauspe

Jeannie Julian

Patricia Kemper

Erin Kilbride

Cathi Kindt

Kris Korfanta

Michelle LaGory

Ted Lapis

Linda Lawrence

Deanne Lederer, MA, PPC

Andy Lowe

Rose Lynd

Ellie Martin

Marcia McChesney

Judy McDowell

Jacqueline McMahan

Stacy Page

Verleen Parker

Mary Rathbun

Rosemary & Dan Rieder

Rev. Eloise Saltzgaver

Roger Sanders

Christina Schmidt

Sarah Heuck Sinclair

Rev. Juanita Smith

Ronn & Linda Smith

Patsy Tate

Judith C. Wallace

Kay Wallick

Terry Weitzel

Marcia Westcott

Diane C. Wilke

Julia Willis

Fran Wolfe

Lonnie Wright

