Kim Love’s letter to the editor (July 23, 2022) apparently assumes the points made in my July 14 letter were in defense of either Donald Trump or of the Jan. 6 riot. As the lawyers say, “Objection, Your Honor; assumes facts not in evidence.” Paralleling his phraseology (claiming no support for the “spontaneous protests” he calls the violent 2020 riots), I’m not defending the actions of the capitol rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.
The letter writer accuses me of “conflating” the 2020 riots with what he describes as a “horrific day.” I believe the factual statistics I previously cited speak for themselves. There seems to be some inexplicable obsession by this congressional committee and the media as to Jan. 6, but little to no interest shown by any of them in the genuinely horrific riots of 2020.
It is for that reason that I suggested possible debate questions that could have been asked of Cheney. The letter writer suggests they might have been “not very good questions,” but offers no rebuttal as to why they might be of little value. So, let’s try some different questions of Cheney:
• “On the one hand, you repeatedly claim your goal is to defend the Constitution, implying Trump committed a potentially criminal offense by violating his oath of office. Does the incarceration of dozens of people (many without bail) for misdemeanors such as trespassing on the Capitol grounds comport with constitutional due process?”
• “Does prohibiting rebuttal testimony challenging assertions made by your witnesses as well as cross examination of their testimony not violate at least the spirit of the Sixth Amendment’s Confrontation Clause?”
The July 23 letter writer's apparent disdain for the Republicans nominated by Minority Leader McCarthy doesn’t justify jettisoning the longstanding precedent followed for decades to ensure minority representation. He suggests that to conform to this would have made the hearings a “circus,” I suppose rather than the show trial it’s become.
The Republicans he pans would have called witnesses who have spoken out publicly as to relevant facts omitted by this committee, e.g. the undisputed fact that Trump authorized calling up over 10,000 national guard troops days before Jan. 6 as a precautionary measure. House Speaker Pelosi has never been asked why she refused this request.
It seems that Cheney’s motives have less to do with the Constitution than with her personal detestation of Trump. That should have no place in congressional hearings.