Kim Love’s letter to the editor (July 23, 2022) apparently assumes the points made in my July 14 letter were in defense of either Donald Trump or of the Jan. 6 riot. As the lawyers say, “Objection, Your Honor; assumes facts not in evidence.” Paralleling his phraseology (claiming no support for the “spontaneous protests” he calls the violent 2020 riots), I’m not defending the actions of the capitol rioters on Jan. 6, 2021.

The letter writer accuses me of “conflating” the 2020 riots with what he describes as a “horrific day.” I believe the factual statistics I previously cited speak for themselves. There seems to be some inexplicable obsession by this congressional committee and the media as to Jan. 6, but little to no interest shown by any of them in the genuinely horrific riots of 2020.

