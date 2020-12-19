Now how about a voice from the pro-gun group, the pro-hunting faction, the firearms collectors and all gun owners. But let's not forget the bullet reloaders.
Most gun owners are all good shots, and safe gun handlers, for the safety issue, whether self-taught, group taught or grandpa taught, is very important and necessary.
A few own so-called "black rifles," AR types, M-15 types or semi-autos with large capacity box detachable magazines. But some of us, the more fortunate, own War II Grands, whose en-block nondetachable magazines have a capacity of only eight rounds.
Note: I said semi-auto, which means only by pulling the trigger can one round be fired. One round with each pull. This is not like a fully automatic that can fire many rounds with that pull of the trigger. Fully automatics are closely watched by the "BATF" and take a very special license.
Anti-gunners often confuse the two.
Now there is a big play on ammunition. The gun store shelves are bare. This can be blamed on both the anti-gunner and the new gun owners. Not only bullets but most reloading supplies.
Another issue is that some anti-gunners feel the need to hire armed body guards. These people won't touch a gun, but they do want protection from the armed body guards. What do you suppose the body guards will do if politicians are targeted. After all, the Second Amendment was drafted to make and to keep those anti-gunners a little timid and in check.
Irvine Schock
Sheridan