In response to recent media reporting, we the board of directors of the Antelope Butte Foundation would like to clarify a few items mentioned.
First, the mission and vision of the Antelope Butte Foundation has not changed. Yes, several long-time board members have left the organization and we thank them for all they have done to bring Antelope Butte to where we are today. The only thing that has changed is that our organization is transitioning from successfully reviving a closed ski area to operating that ski area. Those two tasks are very different, and when you boil it all down, we are now focused on operating a successful and competitive ski area to achieve our overall mission.
We continue to be committed to providing affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation, training and educational opportunities, with a focus on youth and beginners, to this community. The addition of new board members who have ski area operations experience, general ski industry experience and extensive business experience is only a huge positive for our organization. In fact, one of the “new” board members (Emerson Scott) has nearly 20 years experience running the Antelope Butte Ski area itself. This kind of knowledge and experience is not only welcome…it’s invaluable moving forward.
And finally…concerning safety…it’s very simple. The safety of our guests will always be a primary concern, and we take that responsibility very seriously.
We want to thank all our customers and supporters and look forward to another record year next season.
Christa Branch — Ranchester
Erik Mogensen — Granby, Colorado