The Acme water tower and power plant overlook bare trees and a snowy plain Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Community members expressed concern over the impact potential changes to the landscape would have on wildlife habitats.

 Shelby Kruse | The Sheridan Press

On May 4, the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission will have another meeting to discuss the process of the rezone titled, "Acme Special Use District."

There are many who might and should be interested in this rezone from enjoying wildlife, walking in natural surroundings, recreating on the river, bird watching, fishermen and many others who have used this area. This area is perfect for this community as well as historical to this community. Not everyone can drive to the mountains and this area is perfect for those who love the outdoors to take a short ride and enjoy this site.

