On May 4, the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission will have another meeting to discuss the process of the rezone titled, "Acme Special Use District."
There are many who might and should be interested in this rezone from enjoying wildlife, walking in natural surroundings, recreating on the river, bird watching, fishermen and many others who have used this area. This area is perfect for this community as well as historical to this community. Not everyone can drive to the mountains and this area is perfect for those who love the outdoors to take a short ride and enjoy this site.
There are several areas in Sheridan County that already have the infrastructure, roads, etc. to use for whatever industry is being proposed as Mark Reid admitted in a previous meeting. I feel there is no need to make an industrial site at Acme when other places are available. People have used this area for years and enjoy the peace and beauty of nature.
I would encourage everyone who can to attend the meeting May 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the commissioners meeting room in the courthouse and discuss what this area means to them. We do not need to change every vacant or not vacant space to be filled with concrete and paved roads, taking away from the public and benefitting only the minority who are involved. This change of the environment also promotes the possibility of more pollution and more water usage, which is already pushing the limits.