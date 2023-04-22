Who all learned about the big purple asterisk that appeared over Acme and was extended to Kleenburn during the time Ramaco was trying to rezone their land from agricultural to industrial?
It has surfaced again. But there is now a map of lands being considered in this Sheridan County Comprehensive Plan known as the "Acme Special Planning Area."
Some of the lands belong to the following: Ramaco Coal, Brady Campbell, Padlock Ranch, Tongue River Stone, Black Gold Land Company, Tanya Ankney, Sheridan County Conservation District and the DeLapp Trust.
It surprises me that the ranchers in the area are included in the planning of an industrial area. I can't imagine ranchers giving up their land for industry that no one seems to know what exactly is being planned or who is behind the plan. Can anyone answer the question of what is coming to this pristine area of this county and what exactly are the changes?
Developments will need infrastructure, which will forever change the area with concrete, sewers, water wells needing to be dug and streets. It had been suggested that Sheridan Area Water Supply water could be brought in several years ago, but Sheridan barely has enough water as it is. Where does it stop?
I strongly urge residents to attend the meeting May 4 at 5:30 p.m at the courthouse second floor county commissioners meeting room and ask questions or voice your opinions.