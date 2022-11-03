8-19-22 Election Photos 006.jpg
Sheridan residents cast their ballots in the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

As another election day approaches we are each hopefully trying to make informed decisions on who is most likely to do the best job in various offices.

It is not as challenging to make these decisions in respect to national and state candidates as they are in the news enough to get a feel for how they may govern. The biggest problem is muddling through the incredible amount of bias in today's media and using your common sense and past experiences to separate the chaff from the wheat.

