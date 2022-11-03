As another election day approaches we are each hopefully trying to make informed decisions on who is most likely to do the best job in various offices.
It is not as challenging to make these decisions in respect to national and state candidates as they are in the news enough to get a feel for how they may govern. The biggest problem is muddling through the incredible amount of bias in today's media and using your common sense and past experiences to separate the chaff from the wheat.
An even greater challenge is presented when it comes to the numerous, relatively little known local candidates on the ballot. An online search uncovers the usual talking points, affordable housing, infrastructure or maybe fiscal responsibility. They all say the same things so we still are getting nowhere.
If they are seeking reelection we can dig around and see how they voted on issues. For example I really wanted to know which county commissioners supported bringing a large vehicle assembly plant to our small town. Were the effects that such a move will have on quality of life even considered? I don't think so.
When it comes to fiscal responsibility, I want to know which city officials voted to send $80,000 of our tax money to an organization for the purpose of sterilizing feral cats and then releasing them into the wild to impact songbirds and other wildlife. I also want to take a hard look at which candidates may have a serious conflict of interest if they are elected.
Have you ever wondered why realtors want to be part of a city government that makes decisions on something from which they may directly profit? Are you aware that in the city council, race three of the six candidates have such an obvious conflict of interest?
All eligible voters in the upcoming election should do their homework, as impossible as it may seem. We all agree Sheridan is a great place to live. We have a responsibility to be informed if we are to keep it that way.