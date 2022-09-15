8-9-22 ambulance1.jpg
The city of Sheridan has contracted with Rocky Mountain Ambulance for Emergency Medical Services since 2011. The company was one of three to respond to a new request for proposals for ambulance service in the county.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

I read with interest your articles about Rocky Mountain Ambulance and the changes in contracts. It seems that it could be interesting to ascertain why RMA was having problems responding to all of the requested calls, and even more interesting to understand why you believe Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service will not have similar issues at an identical price?

If NEWAS is the same price as RMA, will they have a larger fleet? For me to understand what is going on I would find that more facts about fleet size and employee count would be useful than discussions about rubber bands.

