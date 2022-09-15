I read with interest your articles about Rocky Mountain Ambulance and the changes in contracts. It seems that it could be interesting to ascertain why RMA was having problems responding to all of the requested calls, and even more interesting to understand why you believe Northeast Wyoming Ambulance Service will not have similar issues at an identical price?
If NEWAS is the same price as RMA, will they have a larger fleet? For me to understand what is going on I would find that more facts about fleet size and employee count would be useful than discussions about rubber bands.
Your articles tend to suggest the bidding pricing was NEWAS at $276,000 a year (with a 5% annual increase); RMA at $640,000 (previously at $276,000 a year and not receiving increases for the past 14 years?); and AMR was at $1,500,000. RMA's bid was less than half of AMR's but NEWAS came in at RMA's old price.
Personally I find that if I want the best flavored syrup (or service), the cheapest one does not the best taste. If I want the best I have to pay more for it. Just finding another bottom price syrup will not do much to make the taste (or service) better.
You mention that NEWAS is not looking to make a profit. That also suggests that RMA has also not been making a profit.
But RMA has increased its bid price. Anyone who has gone to the gas station or the grocery store lately would logically understand that this increased bid would not only deal with inflationary costs including wages and gasoline, but would also address the increased service your area currently requires and avoiding the need to bring the fire department’s services in as backup.
Then you added, “McRae noted RMA had provided reliable service for many years, but since 2019, Sheridan Fire-Rescue has received an increasing number of calls for emergency medical service response, due to RMA’s inability to respond." That of course is the COVID onset timeframe; more ambulance services have been needed. So the fire department has had to fill in the gaps.
So with the many years of RMA’s “reliable service,” when all of the gobbledygook and rubber bands are removed, and you factor in inflationary costs, you have decided paying some new and unproven ambulance provider less in today’s money than the previous provider will solve all your problems?
You have seemingly presented some of the most illogical decisions and biased presentations of partial facts that I have seen in a long time.