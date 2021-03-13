Since your inauguration Jan. 20, 2021, you and your handlers have raced, at breakneck speed, to weaken and destroy the United States. Why? Ruthlessly, you have attacked America's energy industry. You've shut down major pipelines, including the Keystone XL pipeline. You've stopped oil exploration in the oil-rich region of ANWAR, in Alaska. That region alone has enough oil to supply all of America's energy needs for more than 300 years.
Rather than protecting the needs of the American people, you chose to serve the interests of your billionaire green donors. Since Jan. 20, oil prices (wholesale) have risen from $53.24 a barrel to $65.05 a barrel, March 8. During this time, wholesale unleaded regular gasoline rose from $1.54 per gallon to $2.05 per gallon, with much higher prices to come.
Our Air Force, and other branches, need lots of oil to fuel our fighters and bombers. While our submarines and aircraft carriers are nuclear powered, the rest of our surface fleet in the Navy and Coast Guard need lots of oil to protect our nation. How do you plan to keep our ships and aircraft fully operational? Do you plan to run our ships and aircraft with wind turbines and solar panels?
Article IV, Section 4 of the United States Constitution begins with: "The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion..." How are you protecting the American people by weakening our military and allowing thousands of COVID-infested illiterates illegally enter our country daily?
Do you really believe Communist China, North Korea and Iran won't attack us because you're turning America into a totally impotent nation?
President Trump loves America, and puts "America first." You so hate America, you're willing to put "America last" in violation of your oath of office. You have no honor, no decency and no integrity left in you.
John Fafoutakis
Sheridan