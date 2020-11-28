I’ve heard the exchange, “What is worse: ignorance or apathy?” The answer? “I don’t know, and I don’t care.”
That is precisely the view taken by Americans in 2020. We’ve lost our pride and freedom and knowledge of history. Because of this, we the people are put in governmental chokeholds and watching our freedoms — the freedom to breathe; to believe; to speak our minds; to have our own opinion — be brutally stripped from us, almost like our foundations of freedom never existed.
What are we doing? We are baring our necks in submission and becoming sheeple, people with the minds of sheep. Accepting everything we’re told and questioning nothing. We believe the government and biased “science” are all-knowing. We are detrimentally ignorant and apathetic.
To wear a mask is an individual choice. To force the collective people to wear masks? That’s not a choice. That is governmental overreach. True science has proven masks are ineffective at stopping COVID-19, and damaging in the numerous ways they cause mental, emotional and physical harm. As we have seen on national, state and county levels, true science is derided and flippantly ignored. The fact that a few believe they speak for all is ludicrous; it is even more incongruous that those few anticipate wholehearted acquiescence from those who realize their freedoms are being stolen.
Most disturbing are the repercussions for enjoying liberty and freedom. Those of us who recognize the masks and mandates for what they truly are better beware. We will be mocked, cursed, derided for using logic, called murderers and be made examples and scapegoats by the other side. I have experienced and witnessed it happen to my family and in Sheridan. To disagree will result in verbal castigation — and this is only the beginning. On top of this, the punishments for not wearing masks are worse than penalties for some crimes. This is nothing short of reprehensible. Since when did exercising the rights to disagree and breathe freely become crimes?
The United States of America was founded, and has been continued, by rebels, patriots, believers, the everyday citizen. If they had exhibited the cowardice we now view as “safety," there would not be a USA. Instead of a country thriving on pride, faith, courage, hope and a gritty determination to do what is right, we are turning into a modernized version of the “Communist Coercive Methods for Eliciting Individual Compliance” (The Biderman Report of 1956). Just compare it to COVID demands and restrictions. The similarities are chilling.
COVID-19 is real. I know — I had it. But the coronavirus is but one pandemic we face. Unless we cease accepting “it’s for the common good” rhetoric, grow a backbone and stand up and speak out against becoming prisoners of absurd mandates and biased “science," we will be crushed by the rising pandemic of communistic tyranny.
Madisyn Zeller
Sheridan