I want to express my appreciation to the parents and students who addressed Sheridan County School District 2 about the mask mandate.
The state controls public school education and by extension controls the students in attendance. It takes courage to question authority, particularly when you are dragging the anchor of apathy, fear or confusion of those who remain silent.
I applaud these parents and their students for speaking out against the damage done by a mandatory action to their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
Vicki Taylor
