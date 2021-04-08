04-06-21 SCSD2 mask mandate protest 2 DSC_0157.JPG
Diomena Mercer, a junior at Sheridan High School, told the members of the Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees at their meeting Monday night that students had signed a petition to request the end of the mask mandate. She added the mask mandate has led to many students feeling “sad, isolated and unmotivated,” while also making it more difficult for individuals to socially connect with teachers and other students.

 Dennis Mansfield | The Sheridan Press

I want to express my appreciation to the parents and students who addressed Sheridan County School District 2 about the mask mandate.

The state controls public school education and by extension controls the students in attendance. It takes courage to question authority, particularly when you are dragging the anchor of apathy, fear or confusion of those who remain silent.

I applaud these parents and their students for speaking out against the damage done by a mandatory action to their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

Vicki Taylor

