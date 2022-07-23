I volunteered and served with 82nd Airborne Medics in Vietnam in 1969. I have witnessed the damage that the AR-15 and other semiautomatic or automatic weapons can do. They are designed to kill or maim the human body and they do. They were designed for trained military personnel use in combat. They have no place or reasoned use in civilian hands. Here is why they are so deadly:
• They are high-velocity. A high-velocity round disperses a huge amount of energy around it as it passes through the human body. It can break a bone without even touching it. It is the large amount of energy that does the damage all around it.
• These weapons have low recoil relative to large caliber hunting rifles. The result is shooters can stay on target more readily and thus be more accurate and deadly in their effect on the targets.
• The large capacity magazines allow shooters to acquire and maintain more targets in a shorter period of time with a higher probability of killing or maiming the targets. At the same time, it requires more support personnel off the battlefield to treat the wounded and process the dead.
• The deadliness and maiming damage is far greater for little children because of the smaller mass of their bodies.
I have recently begun to hear some of our community members say they are becoming nervous about going to larger gatherings of people, whether an event or a store. Indeed, some churches in our community lock the doors of their sanctuaries during the service to preclude a person from coming in and shooting church members during the service.
I personally am fearful that some in our community might become violent against my family, vulnerable people or me in this community. It is a fear that is akin to that which I expressed when people were accosting our school boards and physicians regarding masks.
It is said that this has become part of our identity as a community and our country at all levels. However, I will not let that fear run my life. I believe in the saying, “My country right or wrong my country. When right keep it right. When it’s wrong make it right.” I am willing to have a reasoned, calm, respectful and civil conversation with anyone regarding these issues. I try to remember that “When emotional temperature goes up, thinking goes down and problem-solving goes out the window.”
As a recent song about Ukraine regarding its aggressor says, “I will stand [on my terms] and I will not bow” in defense of my family, my community, my country and my country’s democracy. I believe William Sloane Coffin’s quote, “If you don’t stand for something, you’re apt to fall for anything.”