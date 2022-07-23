Military stock
I volunteered and served with 82nd Airborne Medics in Vietnam in 1969. I have witnessed the damage that the AR-15 and other semiautomatic or automatic weapons can do. They are designed to kill or maim the human body and they do. They were designed for trained military personnel use in combat. They have no place or reasoned use in civilian hands. Here is why they are so deadly:

• They are high-velocity. A high-velocity round disperses a huge amount of energy around it as it passes through the human body. It can break a bone without even touching it. It is the large amount of energy that does the damage all around it.

