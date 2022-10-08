What can be done in the face of the ever-growing behemoth of the federal government, regulation and corporate overreach?
My generation has allowed the deterioration of freedoms we took for granted as kids. We’ve moved away from freedom into the abyss of collusion among big government, big pharma and the military-industrial complex. This unholy alliance has usurped our freedoms and rendered many of us into feeling powerless.
For decades, we’ve elected those who promised to reduce government size and reach; sadly, this never happened. The established bureaucracy and “lifers” in Congress will never make the move toward reducing government, limiting their time there or spending within our means.
Thankfully, the framers of the U.S. Constitution had the foresight to include a provision in Article V to return the power to the people. Article V provides for states to call a Convention of States to consider potential amendments to the Constitution, bypassing the federal government.
Two-thirds of our states (34) must submit applications through their state legislatures to have such a convention called. Each of the states’ applications must cover the same topics. Any amendments emerging from that convention must be ratified or rejected by each state. Three-fourths of all states (38) must ratify an amendment for it to become part of the Constitution.
This project called, “Convention of States,” begun in 2013, is a grassroots effort for Americans to take back their government. Decisions regarding your family, your child’s schooling and your property should be in your hands, not made by disconnected politicians and bureaucrats in DC.
To date, 19 states have passed the Convention of States application. Six states have passed the application in at least one chamber of their legislature and 15 other states have active legislation pending. Wyoming has not yet passed the application, but is one of the states that considered it during the 2022 legislative session. If the applications were passed in all the pending legislatures nationwide, a Convention of States would be called.
It’s up to us to utilize this opportunity the framers gave us. They knew that one day the federal government would overstep its bounds. Let us use the legal, peaceful and constitutional provision in Article V of the Constitution to limit the federal government in terms of spending, initiate term limits and limit the powers and jurisdiction that encroach upon states and the lives of citizens.
You can help Wyoming demonstrate its love of freedom by supporting this grassroots effort. Convention of States legislation must be passed in Cheyenne. Contact your state representatives and express your desire to have this opportunity for "We the People" to make our voices heard.