I think what set me off on this was a "Biden's Muslim Ad" on Facebook or Twitter, I use neither. It was sent to my email. You will have to look up "Fact check, PBS News, Biden's Muslim TV ad" to get the honest version of it.
Biden was trying to stress the fact that all American citizens should be able to vote, after all, this is what holds our democracy (what little we have left of it) together.
What I don't like is Trump kissing Putin's rear end and making excuses for him constantly; being in love with Kim Jong Un; turning his back on the United Nations, NATO, Germany, France, England; and pulling 12,000 troops out of Germany.
He fires anyone that does not agree with him — need those toadies. He claimed he knew more about ISIS than all the generals, who are a bunch of dummies and babies. He won't listen to scientists and does not believe in global warming, the environment or wildlife habitat.
Remember how well he treated John McCain, a well-respected naval aviator and senator, or Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director of European affairs and a Purple Heart infantry officer. Don't forget Humayan Khan, Army infantry captain (Muslim) killed in Iraq. I won't mention the pandemic fiasco.
Anyway, you get my drift.
Harvey Hunt
Sheridan