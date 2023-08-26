On Sept. 7, the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal for the Acme Special Use District, which has been the focus of several meetings over the past several months. Comments delivered in person at these meetings, as well as many more written comments submitted to the commission, have illustrated that the residents of Sheridan County are overwhelmingly against this proposed district. The public has valid concerns and understand what’s at stake. The commission should listen to them.
Interest in creating a potential commercial/industrial zone seems to have begun in 1979 due to the coal mining history of the Acme/Kleenburn area. Before there was county planning or zoning, coal mining was a major industry here. The underground Acme Mine began operation in 1911 and closed in 1940. In 1977, the Town of Acme and the surrounding area were purchased by Peter Kiewit and Sons to conduct open pit coal mining. The Town of Acme was removed. Only the power plant building, a bridge, a water tower, and the concrete horse barn remained. Operating as Big Horn Coal, Kiewit mined coal until 1999 when mining ceased and the coal tipple was removed. To my knowledge, only the power plant (which is slated for deconstruction), two bridge, water tower, maintenance shop, part of the concrete horse barn, and two lakes remain. Reclamation of the mine site was completed, and Big Horn Coal property was sold. It’s evident that the nature of the land and future prospects of coal mining in the area have greatly changed since 1979.
Now what is there is mostly agricultural land, which includes the Tongue River, an important agricultural water source that also provides fishing, kayaking, and canoeing recreation; riparian wildlife habitat and connectivity as well as birding, and the popular Kleenburn Recreation Area which is used by many Sheridan area residents for fishing and paddling. Lastly, one cannot discount the scenic value of the Tongue River Valley whether observed from the county roads or the interstate.
Zoning this area commercial/industrial would conflict with most public expressions for the future of Sheridan County. The most recent Comprehensive Plan clearly illustrates this. It is very difficult for me to envision successfully retaining recreation and environmental values identified by the public and expressed in the Comprehensive Plan if it were zoned commercial/industrial. Normally, buffers between zone classifications would be provided in planning, but with this small area, there is no space for buffers, and therefore, conflicts are sure to occur.
It’s clear from public comment that the residents would like to see the Acme area preserved. If we think about what a commercial/industrial zone may look like, we only need look along East Ridge Road east of Sheridan. It’s certainly not what I would wish to see along any riparian area in the county. Zoning the land as agriculture, as most of the surrounding area is, is far more appropriate than commercial/industrial.
The use and conditions of the land have changed greatly since the Acme Special Use District was first proposed in 1979. Coal mining as before is gone, and the prospects for a return soon seem very unlikely. There are already locations in the county for commercial/industrial use, so, I question the need for the Acme Special Use District and believe that the appropriate zoning is agriculture. I encourage all who care about preserving the Acme area to attend the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the courthouse and express your views.