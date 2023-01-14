Several years ago the Sheridan County Commissioners made an edict that prohibited the use of ATVs on Red Grade during certain winter months. I tried my best to persuade the commissioners to change their minds on this issue, because I am one of the people whose life was impacted by their decision. I did research into the reason they shut down Red Grade concerning ATVs and found that the reasons were without any foundation or merit. Let us leave the past and fix the future.
Winter recreation means so much, to so many of us. Our very mental health depends on recreation, as well as many other things. To me, a winter camper, snowshoe enthusiast and ice fisherman, the privilege to use my trusty ATV to go up Red Grade is paramount for many reasons; beauty, solitude, adventure and to worship the creator of such beauty.