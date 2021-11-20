This is an open letter to U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney concerning the recent $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill (spread over an eight-year period). Since they all voted against it, I wonder if they will hold to their principles and reject the $2.2 billion that Wyoming will receive?
According to the Casper Star Tribune, the money will be distributed, in Wyoming, with:
• $1.8 billion for highways
• $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs
• $100 million for broadband coverage providing access to 48,000 Wyoming residents without it
• $14 million to protect against wildfires
• $72 million for airports
Our congressional delegation must feel Wyoming can find the $2.2 billion within the state. After all, according to the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office, the 2017 tax reduction bill that Barrasso and Cheney voted for (Cynthia Lummis wasn’t in office yet), is adding $1.9 trillion to the U.S. deficit (over a 10-year period).
Such hypocrites should respect the citizens of Wyoming enough to tell us the truth about these matters.
Nineteen Republican senators and 13 Republican representatives did vote for the infrastructure bill. Just thought you should know.
Rich Urbatchka
Sheridan