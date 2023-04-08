I was rather surprised one of our city council members stated residents of Sheridan should be embarrassed and ashamed of our potholes.
This statement might be true if it were July, but we are praying our brutal winter (I read this morning Sheridan received 108.7 inches of snow this winter) is behind us and that Spring is really here even though the calendar has shown it was but wasn’t.
I intended to write before I saw the statement about potholes, that we residents should be patient until they are filled as they are everywhere! It’s going to take a while as well as much money to fix them. So hang in there. Thanks.