A bull grazes on a hilltop alone over looking the rest of the herd at the Padlock Ranch Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

I am writing concerning the blaming of beef production for the climate crisis. Most of the proponents of this concept wish to take our atmospheric content of carbon dioxide and methane to levels of 1865. This is the pre-industrial era of world history. The journals of Lewis and Clark, which date back to 1804 or so, revealed that around 60 million bison roamed the plains of the newly acquired territory. At this time, measurements of ice core data and other means suggest carbon dioxide was around 180 parts per million and methane was around 1,000 parts per billion in our atmosphere. What do these measurements of atmospheric content mean?

Most of us are not used to looking at concentration in this fashion. We understand the concept of percentage. The statement of 180 parts per million can be described in percentage by dividing 180 by 1,000,000 and then multiply by 100 and end up with 0.018 of 1%. The same calculation can by completed on the methane concentration, where the end percentage is then 0.0001 or 1%. 

