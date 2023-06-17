I am writing concerning the blaming of beef production for the climate crisis. Most of the proponents of this concept wish to take our atmospheric content of carbon dioxide and methane to levels of 1865. This is the pre-industrial era of world history. The journals of Lewis and Clark, which date back to 1804 or so, revealed that around 60 million bison roamed the plains of the newly acquired territory. At this time, measurements of ice core data and other means suggest carbon dioxide was around 180 parts per million and methane was around 1,000 parts per billion in our atmosphere. What do these measurements of atmospheric content mean?
Most of us are not used to looking at concentration in this fashion. We understand the concept of percentage. The statement of 180 parts per million can be described in percentage by dividing 180 by 1,000,000 and then multiply by 100 and end up with 0.018 of 1%. The same calculation can by completed on the methane concentration, where the end percentage is then 0.0001 or 1%.
Climate alarmists suggest methane is very important as a green house gas even though the concentration is 100 times less than carbon dioxide. It seems very unlikely that methane, which some climate alarmists say is 30-80 times more potent at warming than carbon dioxide is much of a problem at such a low concentration. It is commonly known, many times by accident, if methane gets excessively high in concentration it simply blows up, or politely called oxidized to carbon dioxide and water.
It is confusing to ranchers how cattle can be the death sentence of the earth because of methane generation, when a few years back we were going to be paid for carbon credits if we grazed our property rather than farming. There is currently great interest in regenerative farming where as many as 11 species or plants are in the same drill for a field. The hope is that the various plants can break up the soil and allow for the decay of other plants to be pushed into the soil by action of grazing animals' feet. The whole process is to rebuild the soil microbial population and thereby reduce the need for chemical and synthetic fertilizer.
In 1972, I did a work-study program at the University of Wyoming plant science department. Dr. Lang had come in possession of a core sample of a juniper tree from the Red Desert. He asked me to figure out how old the tree was in the core. I finally came up with a method of using a microscope and a ruler to measure tree rings and then compare the width to the known rainfall of the area for at least part of the core from weather station records. This information was interesting but not extremely accurate. It is this kind of data that we are now relying on to measure global temperature rise. We were under the impression that rainfall, not temperature, was responsible for the variation in tree ring width.
Studying history and logic reject the concept that cattle are having a devastating impact on climate crisis. Why is the desired level of methane of the 1860s OK when bison, a distant relative of cattle dominated life in the central United States? Bison are ruminants that expel methane and are so closely related to cattle that they can produce viable offspring.
Large ruminants dominated the plains long before humans arrived on the scene and they will continue to flourish as long as someone opens the gates before the nuclear bombs hit.