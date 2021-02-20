As the nation delves deeper into the Biden administration, I'm finding historical connections between President Joe Biden and his predecessors.
The ancient Roman god Janus had two faces, one in front of his head, the other behind his head. When President Biden was elected, he claimed he would be a "uniter." Yet, many of Biden's edicts seek to divide the nation.
If you dare oppose his policies, you are labeled a racist or a white supremacist. Last summer, when Antifa and BLM rioters were robbing, looting and firebombing homes and businesses across the nation, neither Biden nor his Vice President Harris, nor any House or Senate Democrat dared to criticize the rioters. When a relatively small number of anarchists attacked the Capitol, 75 million Trump supporters were blamed by the Democrats and the media.
When last summer's rioters were shooting innocent law enforcement and civilians, no complaints from the Democrats or the media.
Our Founding Fathers enacted the Bill of Rights Dec. 15, 1791. The Second Amendment clearly states: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." The militia is the people's army, not the National Guard. The National Guard wasn't founded until 1903, more than 111 years later. Now, Joe Biden and his cronies want to disarm more than 100 million law abiding gun owners. What is it about the term "shall not be infringed" Mr. Biden does not understand?
Will Mr. Biden please give us the name of one murderer, rapist, armed robber, terrorist, drug dealer, gang-banger, head case, mall shooter, school shooter or workplace shooter who obeys gun laws? A criminal is a law-breaker. A law-breaker is one who by definition, breaks the law. Only law-abiding citizens obey gun laws. Criminals do not.
The Second Amendment is part of the Bill of Rights, not the Bill of Requests. The firearms Biden wants to ban are legal semi-automatic firearms. Semi-automatic handguns have been around since the 1890s. Semi-auto shotguns and semi-auto centerfire rifles have been around since 1905.
While Mr. Biden opens our borders to millions of criminal aliens, Biden has concertina wire fences and thousands of National Guard troops defending the White House. Why?
John Fafoutakis
Sheridan