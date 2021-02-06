Since Joe Biden's inauguration, liberalism has been violently thrashing its head, like sharks at a feeding frenzy.
Thus far, Joe Biden has issued three times the number of executive orders Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush issued, combined, at this point in their administrations.
Article I, Section I, of the United States Constitution clearly states: "All legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States, which shall consist of a Senate and House of Representatives."
Does Mr. Biden believe he was elected president, or emperor? Ask journalist Doug Mackey why he's in jail, for criticizing President Biden.
Since Joe Biden controls the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, why does he need to circumvent the congress and the Constitution?
I believe the Communist Chinese are preparing to attack Taiwan. China has been flying their fighter planes and bombers over Taiwan's air space. China's Navy has become increasingly belligerent toward our Navy and merchant ships, throughout the region.
China's government has warned Taiwan: "Independence means war!" Are these the words of a peace loving member of the international community?
China knows Biden is too financially beholding to China for Biden to protect Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand.
A local group is now advertising in the Press, "abortion is essential health care." Would they mind telling us where is it written anywhere in the Holy Bible, the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution or the Bill of Rights that anyone has the so-called right to murder any baby? Please read the book of Wisdom, Chapter 12:5-6.
John Fafoutakis
Sheridan