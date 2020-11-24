Joe Biden was elected president on a platform of unifying the country and was advertised as experienced with bipartisanship. But present-elect Biden’s experience reaching across the isle happened in an era when the center-left and center-right were essentially the same thing.
Those who remember the Clinton years and who look at them honestly, have to admit that his policies were center-right. Bill Clinton governed like a moderate Republican. Part of that was a Republican congress, but let’s be straight: Clinton was a politician first, and with his allies in Congress, including the current president-elect, he signed a lot of bills that made a lot of Republicans happy. Good luck ever getting them to admit it now, but it’s true.
Two administrations later, The Obama/Biden era brought with it a new Republican Party; a party shaped by the Tea Party and steeped in their anger and conspiracy theories. The old party, seeing their colleagues who dared to challenge birtherism and other dangerous lies primaried by the far right, fell in line. And the new Republican Party was born. This party does not negotiate. This party does not accept that there is any legitimate power but their power. This party is the party of block and blame. Block all progress, and blame the Democrats. That’s their whole platform.
And along comes Joe Biden, saying he knows these people, he’s worked with them, he can find common ground. And before he’s even taken office they are showing us that he doesn’t know them at all. They aid and abet lies and propaganda refusing to accept the legitimacy of the election. They allow the president-elect to be shut out of government, almost ensuring a messy transition and making America less safe. They upend every norm of government and try to disenfranchise American voters.
That isn’t politics. It’s terrorism. The terrorist says “if I don’t have my way, I will blow the whole thing up.” That’s what the modern Republican Party has become. And President Biden will try to negotiate with these terrorists. He will fail. And they will blame him, and people will believe. Because this is the era of alternative facts. This is the time when the tweet has more power than the truth. This is the long slow death of the American Dream.
David Myers
Sheridan