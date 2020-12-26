Sen. Bo Biteman’s apparent lack of knowledge and understanding about constitutional law is impressive in a disappointing way. He clearly is not willing to stop and think about the long-term consequences of what he signed and asked others (in power) to sign with respect to our precious Wyoming sovereignty.
His letter supporting the frivolous Texas filing to the U.S. Supreme Court, if successful, would have exposed all citizens of the state of Wyoming to future extremely aggressive and factually unsupported attacks on Wyoming’s electoral votes if they were ever decisive in a subsequent national election.
His letter also espouses legal and political positions which contradict several of the most important planks of the Republican Party’s 2020 national platform. That platform includes rejecting judicial activism in our courts, support for state’s rights and the proper reading and application of the 10th Amendment, plus similar subjects.
Biteman and his supporters’ approach is a slippery slope of strategic narcissism and an effective act of sedition. Every Wyoming legislator who signed Sen. Biteman’s letter along with him should immediately be marked down by at least 80% in the Wyoming Republican Party’s secret party platform adherence poll kept by local Republican Party officials.
In addition, they should all be required to retake their high school civics class before they are allowed to participate in the legislative process again. Voters should vote them out of office at the earliest opportunity. Kudos to Gov. Mark Gordon and Attorney General Bridget Hill for not taking the bait from Sen. Bo Biteman and his signors.
Darren Rogers
Sheridan