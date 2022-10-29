8-19-22 Election Photos 005.jpg
An enthusiastic Sheridan voter asks an election judge for the big "I Voted" sticker at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Conservative and liberal perspectives are necessary for a healthy government. Maintaining traditions and valuing the past while also being adaptable to a rapidly changing world are vital for survival.

Some people are using mistruths to create fear and division to gain political power. While garnering attention and votes for their side, increased mistrust and polarization ultimately damages the health of a community.

