The road to the upcoming election is the bumpiest I can recall since I cast my first vote in 1972 (don’t do the math!). It feels like we are on a collision course as we navigate unchartered, off road territory. Relationships with friends and family are affected. “My way or the highway” tension continues to build. Our willingness to yield the right of way in our listening and in our discussions is diminished. We tend to stay in our lanes — driving our perceptions in absolutes: black or white, wrong or right, left or right, stop or go, fast or slow.
Alarm bells sound off in my head as Election Day gets closer. It’s beyond the usual anticipation — it is trepidation.
A Braver Angels recent poll about the election found 56% of Americans, across party lines, expect an increase in violence as a result of the election; 47% disagree about the election being fair and honest. Whoa! This is a basic tenant of our democracy.
I am new to Braver Angels having recently joined to develop skills to more effectively, intellectually and calmly dialogue with people across political, philosophical and party lines. The Braver Angels’ “hot off the press” initiative appealed to me because I feel like I need a 12-step program to deal with the barrage of news, ads, allegations and allegory.
The initiative is called “Hold America Together.” It is simple. It starts with a short read of a 317 word letter here: braverangels.org/hat. If the words resonate with you, sign the letter — pledging to disavow election-related violence or any actions that contaminate the election process and its legitimate outcome, and pledging to share the letter with friends and family. Discuss the message around your dinner table, hiking with friends or talking with your children.
What are we prepared to do to hold America together? My father was a WWII veteran. He would say “whatever it takes." No matter our differences, working together and committing to strengthening the United States is a common goal. Deploring violence is a common goal. Supporting our election process and honoring the outcome is a common goal (even when the winners are not the ones you voted for). Upholding the Constitution and the orderly transfer of power between elected officials is a common goal. Keeping our communities strong is a common goal. The promise of America, our freedom, our liberty and justice for all, rests squarely on how "We The People" pledge to unite on common ground.
Fran Bunker
Sheridan