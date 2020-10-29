I would like to make a brief observation about the contributions report for Rich Bridger, mayoral candidate.
Scott Badley is the Bridger political action committee treasurer. Badley was the city clerk for Mayor Dave Kinskey. Badley was also an "affordable" housing developer.
Another contributor is Bill Rawlings, a realtor with ERA Carroll Realty. Kinskey was an associate with ERA Carroll Realty.
Brenda Henderson, a contributor, is Patrick Henderson's wife. He is a city councilman and director of Whitney Benefits. Whitney is a large development organization. Kinskey sits on the Whitney board. Whitney has developed Bridge Creek Estates with Paul Del Rossi, also Grinnell Plaza, several buildings at Sheridan College and a commercial tract to be built on Coffeen Avenue.
Other contributors are the former city attorney under Mayor Kinskey, Greg Von Krosigk. Von Krosigk is also a developer. One of his buildings, The Montgomery, sold a suite to T&K Investments, which is Kinskey.
There are a couple of bankers on the donor list. DJ Dearcorn, Dave Hubert and Darold Destafano. Dave Hubert, as a condition of lending money to the York Place project, required that Kinskey subordinate a tax supported infrastructure loan.
Another developer, Del Rossi, is an associate of Whitney Benefits. Del Rossi was the original recipient of the $100,000 infrastructure loan for York Place. Kinskey's donation to Bridger campaign was exceeded by John Heyneman, also a banker.
Your mayor, Roger Miller, does not conduct city business on the golf course, at the cocktail bar or in the board rooms of the private sector.
His hours are 8 to 5 at city hall, council meetings, work sessions and the public boards of which he is a member.
He does not believe in government by the few, of the few or for the few.
Finally, much like Trump, Miller has been criticized from the day you elected him. He fought the fluoride issue and fought your fight against unelected government.
Will you stand by him now?
Vicki Taylor
