Yesterday, while sitting with a neighbor, I noticed a turkey across the street. Knowing something was wrong with it, I called animal control.
Kris Walker came up, got the bird to walking, but she could tell the bird was very ill. It walked around the house, but had no sense of balance. She had to call the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. After waiting awhile I left, but later in the day we drove by and the turkey was in the same place as when I left.
Why doesn't the WGFD do something about all the turkeys and deer in our town? A deer killed a neighbor's dog not long ago and the turkeys are disgusting as they poop everywhere, and I've been scratched by these wild birds.
Deer and turkeys never use to be in Sheridan, now the WGFD doesn't care and we have to put up with them. So this one turkey that was sick spreads a disease to other animals, both wild and our pets as well. Something should be done as this problem should have been taken care of years ago.
What's the problem here WGFD?
We had two big bucks laying in our front yard the other morning, I go out and do what I had to do and they just watched me, but never moved. Something bad is going to happen to another person's pet or a human will be hurt.
We have had a crippled turkey walking around for a couple years and no this wasn't that bird. This turkey was indeed very ill. There for awhile the deer were being shot at night to keep the population down, so we were informed. Can't something be done as this is ridiculous, filthy and very dangerous.
Cyd Linda Marie Frigo
Sheridan