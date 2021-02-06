I tell my many friends who don't live in Wyoming that I am one of only six Democrats that live here and I am hoping to meet the other five some day.
Needless to say I hardly agree with Liz Cheney on anything and have told her so numerous times in emails. I do, however, agree with her 100% in her vote to impeach President Trump. Call me old-fashioned but I believe in oaths and I believe Liz Cheney was guided by her oath to the Constitution of the United States in her vote to impeach President Trump.
As a side note, I know that the Republicans in Wyoming are way out there to the right in their beliefs but I didn't know that they are big fans of sedition and insurrection according to the vote of the local Sheridan County Republicans.
Rock McEwen
Sheridan