First, a word about the term civil discourse. According to the dictionary, civil discourse is defined as “a conversation in which there is a mutual airing of views without rancor. It is not a contest, but it is intended to promote greater understanding.” If you agree that we have lost our way in regards to civil discourse, please keep reading.
Civil discourse is needed to engage in the free market of ideas, so good ideas rise and bad ideas falter and fail. We need to evaluate the importance of civil discourse in our local communities. I would argue that local elections have far more impact on our daily lives than national elections, but that is a debate we can have later.
I have heard from numerous people that the division and negativity regarding our local school board election has reached a fever pitch. Neighbors yelling at neighbors over yard signs, people refusing to speak to others over candidate support, hate mail sent to candidates regarding their opinions, and social media posts are running rampant. This is not what the Founding Fathers had in mind in terms of creating a representative government for the American people. Will there be disagreement? Yes. Will there be disappointment? Yes. The question we should be asking ourselves is what kind of community, state and nation do we want to leave for our posterity. Engaging in hateful rhetoric, fear mongering and misinformation is not the way forward.
I would challenge everyone who intends to vote in the upcoming election to take a hard look at the candidates. Ask yourselves questions like: What political action committees are endorsing candidates for a nonpartisan election? Why would a PAC endorse certain candidates? Which people have the experience, knowledge and character I want in an elected official? Do your research, ask questions and be an active participant in our republic. Do not sit idly by and wait for decisions to be made while you are watching from the sidelines. Everyone is entitled to think and speak as they wish. This is what makes America an exceptional nation. I challenge everyone to restore civility in our local elections and set an example.
Finally, many people have asked me how they become more educated on the candidates. I would point them in the direction of YouTube and search the candidate forum sponsored by the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce. In addition to the candidate forum, you can access candidate information on the following website wyvote.vote.