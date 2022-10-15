8-19-22 Election Photos 005.jpg
An enthusiastic Sheridan voter asks an election judge for the big "I Voted" sticker at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

First, a word about the term civil discourse. According to the dictionary, civil discourse is defined as “a conversation in which there is a mutual airing of views without rancor. It is not a contest, but it is intended to promote greater understanding.” If you agree that we have lost our way in regards to civil discourse, please keep reading.

Civil discourse is needed to engage in the free market of ideas, so good ideas rise and bad ideas falter and fail. We need to evaluate the importance of civil discourse in our local communities. I would argue that local elections have far more impact on our daily lives than national elections, but that is a debate we can have later. 

