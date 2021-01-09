Regarding the General Excise Tax application, the article in the Press (Dec. 29, 2020) was very informative.
It did make it sound as if the Dog and Cat Shelter were asking for more of those monies than in prior years. The shelter used to consistently receive $71,000. Two years ago that amount was reduced to $34,500 and last year we received approximately $54,000 but paid the city $24,000 for a new roof.
Estimating these numbers! For budgeting purposes we were asking for the amounts received in prior years, not asking for an increase.
Thank you!
Jill Moriarty
Sheridan