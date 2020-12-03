I am a veteran of the Vietnam War. I volunteered for service there and served with 82nd Airborne medics in 1969. Any veteran can tell you that much of the time they had to do what they were told to do. Even in that context a troop could refuse to follow an unlawful order. In addition, there was a code for most service members that they counted on. It was that they “had each other’s six," that is, “had each other’s back." They depended on that because their very lives at times depended on it. The reality is that in any war people will die. Thus, it is imperative, to conduct that war in order to complete the mission to defeat a common enemy and, at the same time, to minimize the loss of life. Today COVID-19 is the enemy and we, as a nation, must coordinate our efforts to defeat it.
Here is my analogy using the military as an example to make the point. Today we have a commander-in-chief and his underlings who continue to refuse to believe that the war against COVID-19 is necessary or that COVID-19 even exists. Thus, the intelligence (facts) about the enemy is not even read let alone acknowledged or passed on to the people who need it the most. Therefore, information comes in the form of mixed messages leading to an unnecessarily high loss of life ”in-country." Remember, “in-country," means the United States in this analogy.
Additionally, support personnel are unable to deliver the necessary provisions to the field in a timely, targeted, consistent and effective manner to support combat efforts. Even if high-ranking officers and NCOs provide factual intelligence, they are ignored by the commander-in-chief.
My experience at the field level on the ground suggests that in this analogy infantry troops might be told to go into combat without taking weapons, ammunition, protective gear such as helmets or flak jackets and field radios since higher command did not want to know what was really going on. Medics might be told to go to the field without their medic’s bags and their ammunition such as bandages, morphine and other medications. Even in the best of circumstances, that leads to a serious reduction in the number of frontline troops to carry on the fight. In my analogy, the loss of frontline troops would be even greater.
In my experience as a field medical operations officer and medical platoon leader, my medics and their brothers and sisters were the ones who took the necessary actions to allow doctors and nurses at the evacuation hospitals and further to even have a chance to save lives.
Today many doctors, nurses and support staff in the hospitals will tell us that they are our last chance when we arrive for their care. We must do our part, that is, the part they cannot do. To use the above military analogy, we are our own medics with masks, sanitizing, distancing and even quarantine as our tools of prevention to begin the life-saving process. Our not doing this only decreases the possibility that medical personnel can keep us from dying while in their care if we get to the hospital. Once again, this is war and people are going to die no matter what. However, there is no excuse whatsoever not to do everything we can in our power to minimize the loss of lives, loss of livelihoods and loss of property.
Even if there is a 60/40 split politically in our country, we must come together to combat COVID-19. This is not a political issue. COVID-19 is literally a life-and-death disease requiring us to take care of ourselves and each other to ensure our health and the health of our nation.
Bruce L. Andrews
Sheridan