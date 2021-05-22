Consult experts when
considering vaccine
This is a public service announcement, not about getting the vaccine, but rather I’m urging everyone to find out what the medically relevant facts are. We all have influences in our life — parents, pals, pastors, physicians; anytime we make a significant decision we typically counsel these important figures in our life.
But for the purposes of COVID, let’s be more specific. If you were going to need a tumor extracted from your brain, would you seek the expertise of the valued staff at Grease Monkey oil change service or would it make most sense to consult a neurosurgeon?
For COVID, all I’m asking of everyone that’s not vaccinated is to take the time to speak to a reliable medical expert. This could be your family physician, this could be public health, but take the opportunity to ask all of the questions and get the answers from an expert.
So-called experts I would strongly advise not to consider (other than to understand just why millions of Americans are justifiably as fearful and scared as they are of this truly miraculous vaccine that other countries have zero access to and would kill to have) are a laundry list of con-artists that are primarily focused on gaining fame and fortune from their completely un-scientific theories and opinions.
Some to be aware of are America’s Frontline Doctors. One of their leaders, Stella Immanuel, preached that hydroxychloroquine, a drug that attempts to aid those with malaria, was a miracle COVID cure. The FDA in July of 2020 set the record straight that hydroychloroquine, as a COVID treatment, was causing serious heart rhythm problems and other safety issues, including blood and lymph system disorders, kidney injuries and liver problems and failure along with having no positive effect on COVID outcomes. Immanuel has also claimed that gynecological problems like cysts and endometriosis are in fact caused by people having sex in their dreams with demons and witches — fibroid tumors and cysts stem from the demonic sperm after demon dream sex, an activity she claims affects “many women.”
Look, I’m not going to go around trying to debate the efficacy of COVID vaccines. I simply and lovingly asked someone to consult a physician and now I have a voicemail on my phone with 35 seconds of screaming four letter words, more than even my father could have mustered up in his heyday.
I will leave you with this one measuring stick as you seek your own truth — should you listen to your agenda-free medical expert or do you listen to a YouTube con-artist video seeking clicks, likes and cash, wafting fear and confusion to pit us against one another?
Jamie Diamond
Sheridan