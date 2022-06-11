As suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in the U.S., our members of Congress must make suicide prevention and mental health a national priority. Access to timely, affordable and quality crisis services can save lives.
Wyoming is consistently among the top three states in the nation for suicide deaths per capita, and right now, we are the state with the highest rate. Our suicide rate is more than double the national average. This means that all of us know someone who has died by suicide, who has lost a loved one to suicide or who is struggling with suicide. Suicide is preventable, though, and there is hope. I have lost people to suicide, but I also have loved ones who have gone on to live happy, productive lives. I want fewer families to have stories of the tragedy of suicide, and more to be able to tell stories of hope.
That is why, on June 6-7, I participated in the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's 13th annual Advocacy Forum with fellow advocates from across the country. Together, we met virtually with our U.S. senators and representatives and asked them to support:
• Grants to expand suicide prevention trainings, assessment and screenings in emergency departments (H.R. 1324 /S. 467).
• Standards for a behavioral health crisis care response system to guide health care providers and communities in responding to individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis (S. 1902/H.R. 5611).
• Funding for the implementation of the 988 number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and crisis response system (H.R. 7116).
In our meetings, I was the voice for many individuals in our state who have been affected by suicide and mental health. I was joined and supported by a passionate group of AFSP advocates, leading the ever-growing movement of people who are speaking out about these issues. Together, we became the face, the name, the story and the reason our members of Congress should support this lifesaving legislation. Join us by contacting Sen. John Barrasso, Sen. Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney and urging them to prioritize suicide prevention through the AFSP Action Center (afsp.org/actioncenter).
Donna Birkholz
Sheridan