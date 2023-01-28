out of the darkness walk banner
The Sheridan County Out of the Darkness Walk is intended to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

 Allayana Darrow | The Sheridan Press

Wyoming has the sad distinction of being the state with the highest suicide rate per capita in the nation.

Citizens in Wyoming die by suicide at more than three times the rate for citizens of New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Connecticut, or California. I'm not jealous of people who live in those states very often, but when it comes to suicide prevention, I'll admit it: I'm jealous.

