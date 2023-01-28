Wyoming has the sad distinction of being the state with the highest suicide rate per capita in the nation.
Citizens in Wyoming die by suicide at more than three times the rate for citizens of New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maryland, Connecticut, or California. I'm not jealous of people who live in those states very often, but when it comes to suicide prevention, I'll admit it: I'm jealous.
Our legislators have multiple opportunities this legislative session to take concrete steps which would begin reducing our state's suicide rates. These bills would save Wyoming lives. They have the added benefit of helping our economy - because every life lost to suicide leaves not only a gaping hole in our families and communities, but also has an economic loss for those families and our communities.
The most crucial legislation for our legislators to support is HB65, which would establish a trust fund which would begin supporting the transition to and maintenance of the 988 mental health and suicide Lifeline Call Centers in our state. For a small investment of 46 million, we could ensure stable, predictable funding for this essential, life-saving service; this bill and its trust fund have the support of the Wyoming Farm Bureau, the Wyoming Mining Association, and many other statewide organizations, including the Catholic Church.
Additional legislation which will assist in suicide prevention include SF26 and SF10, both of which enable compacts to enable psychologists and counselors within an interstate compact to provide services in WY (which increases access to care). HB34 and HB138 both address suicide prevention efforts within our public schools, helping schools access grants for mental health services, and establishing an evidence-based suicide prevention component in our educational standards (and mechanism for meeting it). HB4 continues the extension of Medicaid coverage for Wyoming mothers to the first 12 months following birth; 1/3 of Wyoming births are covered by Medicaid, and this extension would enable access to care for vulnerable mothers during a time when they are at a higher risk of illness and death, including by suicide.
Please contact your legislators and let them know that you support these bills. Suicide is preventable, there is hope. If other states can figure out how to do this, surely Wyoming can, as well.
If you or someone you know are struggling, call or text 988, or text TALK to 741741.
Board member, AFSP Wyoming