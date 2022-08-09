3-28-22 mandatory retirement1.jpg
Buy Now

Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, speaks during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce lunch on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Crago spoke in favor of a potential Constitutional amendment that would increase the mandatory retirement age for District and Supreme Court judges.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

I am Rep. JD Williams, the most junior member of the Wyoming State Legislature. I was appointed last fall to fill the House District 2 vacancy left by the Honorable Hans Hunt.

During this time, the learning curve for myself was quite steep as I was not ushered into the Legislature with a new class of legislators and the associated orientation, but rather was sworn in and promptly went into special session. Legislators and staff who helped me during this time are too numerous to mention, but at this time I would like to thank your very own House District 40 Rep. Barry Crago.

Recommended for you