I am Rep. JD Williams, the most junior member of the Wyoming State Legislature. I was appointed last fall to fill the House District 2 vacancy left by the Honorable Hans Hunt.
During this time, the learning curve for myself was quite steep as I was not ushered into the Legislature with a new class of legislators and the associated orientation, but rather was sworn in and promptly went into special session. Legislators and staff who helped me during this time are too numerous to mention, but at this time I would like to thank your very own House District 40 Rep. Barry Crago.
As a steward of modest intelligence and dignity I can easily relate to Crago as he is my superior in both categories. As a lifelong cowboy and rancher, my manner is to wake early and go to work. I continued to do this in the Legislature, as it was necessary for me to read the bills and their amendments so that I was prepared for the legislative process of the day. The Capitol is very quiet and empty at that time of the morning, but not once do I remember arriving earlier than Crago. He was usually working on a bill, oftentimes for one of us, ensuring that it did what it was intended to do.
Crago possesses a rare combination of intelligence, education, purpose and manner that raises his level of effectiveness above his peers. He unselfishly shares these virtues with his fellow legislators to help us more effectively represent our respective districts and the state of Wyoming.
When Crago speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives, we all listen. We know there will be no longwinded political bluster but rather articulate observation that will be a service to all of us in Wyoming. I could carry on, but I am sure all of you have heard enough political noise to last a lifetime. Thank you, Representative Crago, for standing tall and making a difference. Thank you House District 40 for sending a top hand to Cheyenne.
JD Williams, House District 2