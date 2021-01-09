Last summer I wrote a letter expressing concerns about how the U.S. Forest Service closing roads 186 and 187 could affect a lot of people negatively. The Press article Aug. 25 explained how the FS had followed protocol with their public notices and meetings, that those protesting the decision were "too late." Regardless, my concerns are not with the protocol but rather with the decision itself and how it affects real people.
One of my arguments was that the USFS is closing/decommissioning the roads to motorized travel assuming that these two roads are not popular with the public. This "lack of popularity" is used as support for all 21 roads being closed/decommissioned, which is stated on page 38 in the project proposal, but without any "road use" traffic data for support. I found that "unscientific" in a way.
So, with the help of a concerned friend, game cameras were placed on trees and took photos of everyone who used the trails, counting the number of people who went in or out using various types of vehicles, horseback and walking. We are only reporting the users going out so as not to count them twice. If we couldn't see into the vehicles we counted it as "one trail use" which means one person using the trail.
There is only one way out for vehicles, on both trails, so we didn't miss much.
We counted each day from Aug. 22 (week before hunting season) until Nov. 5. There was a very deep snow on Sept. 7-8, after which there were hardly any elk left in the area, with only a few hunters prior to that, so it is doubtful that hunter pressure forced them down. Also, the numbers we offer will be far less than normal for a typical season, especially as most hunters gave up looking as time moved forward, which our data shows.
The phrase "trail use(s)" in this note refers to an individual using the trail, not the vehicle, although we do have the data for that as well. Over 90% of the trail use was by ATV users.
Here are the numbers:
Road 186: 50 trail uses from Aug. 22-31, 342 trail uses for September, 131 trail uses from Oct. 1 to Nov. 5
Total: 523 trail uses, 473 on hunting season days.
Road 187: 32 trail uses from Aug. 22-31, 270 for September, 179 for Oct. 1 to Nov. 5
Total:481 trail uses, 449 on hunting season days.
These numbers can be dissected for various types of seasons or travel methods. So the total for Road 186 was 523 and for Road 187 was 481 trail uses, for a total of 1,004 trail uses between Aug. 22 and Nov. 5. These numbers are probably lower than usual because of the snow/lack of elk this year.
So, I am not sure what the Forest Service statement that "none of these roads are popular destinations" on page 38 would require for a road to be "popular," but I thought it proper to offer data to the public so they can make up their own mind. A lot of people will be affected when these roads are closed. That is clear.
Having thought about this for a long time now, and collected this data, I wish the USFS could find a "middle ground" or balance on this decision somehow, kind of like they did when they came to a rational and reasonable solution to the sledding hill problem known as "the bowl" which I applaud them for.
Dan Biebel
Ranchester