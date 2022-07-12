I would like to respond to The Sheridan Press editorial printed in the Saturday, July 2, edition.
The editorial was about the candidate debate, or question and answer event held at Sheridan College, on June 30.
The program would have been open to the public, those voters, who paid for the venue, and supported, through taxes, the organization (PBS) that packaged up the program, if only we lived in an "ideal" world as explained to us by The Sheridan Press.
Terry Dugas, from Wyoming PBS, did not want to risk the possible "disruptive or rude" voter attending the program. What the voters got was a shut door in their face.
The voter is sometimes naughty. That's why you need to change your party and vote early.
Don't go to the polls on voting day, it might be dangerous.
The Press state that allowing members of the media to attend the program was a compromise. The press would represent us, the voter.
I thought this was a nice Orwellian touch. As of late, there has been much talk of newspeak across the nation.
Remember, vote early and vote often.
Vicki Taylor
Banner