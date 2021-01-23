In contrast to recent letters appearing in The Press, I believe that Sen. Cynthia Lummis represented the citizens of Wyoming well by taking a stand for election integrity while Congress was certifying Electoral College votes.
Her objection, filed in accordance with federal statute, was not in any way “frivolous and seditious.” I don’t recall those Democrats who filed the same type of objection to certification of votes for recent Republican presidents being accused of sedition. Her request for an expedient audit of election results was quite reasonable.
I don’t know if Pennsylvania’s tallies were all legitimate and neither do you. But it is very revealing that Democrats have universally condemned serious, independent, investigation of this particular presidential election.
Clint Beaver
Sheridan