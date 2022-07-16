I am deeply saddened by the recent vandalism at Sagebrush Community Garden, where there are currently 47 plots worked by even more gardeners. These gardeners range in age: young mothers with babies and small children to people 85 years and older.
We all put in vast amounts of time and effort into our gardens and love them in return. Some people are part of this community because they love to garden and have amazing green thumbs while others use this as a way to afford healthy fruit and vegetables to feed their families.
Vandals have hit our garden four to five times in the past week. They have destroyed many plants, flooded gardens, vandalized the porta potty, crushed plants as they step on them and the list goes on. Never have we had to lock the gates to our community garden. Gardeners go and come at various times of the day as most have formal jobs; later in the evening, visitors walk by our beautiful gardens. Even now that we’ve had to lock the gates at night, these vandals have decided they can simply go over the 6-foot fence to entertain themselves at the expense of others.
Please, if anyone sees something suspicious at this garden, call the police. There are so many things to do in Sheridan that it seems like vandalizing other people’s property should not be on their list of entertainment.
Stella Montano
Sagebrush Community Garden member