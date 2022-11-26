Today

Periods of rain and snow. Morning high of 39F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 41F. Winds light and variable.