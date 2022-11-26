Vaping_SK 001web.jpg
In this photo illustration an individual vapes in an empty hallway at Sheridan High School Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. While the number of youth cigarette smokers continues to decline across the country, a new but all too common foe looms over Wyoming’s teenagers: vaping.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

I am a student attending Sheridan High School and I was very upset and disgusted by the recent photograph in the article "Youth vaping takes over as cigarette smoking declines."

The photograph depicting a student vaping in the hallway at Sheridan High School is extremely inappropriate and suggested that my school allows vaping. I am very proud to attend Sheridan High School and would do anything to defend its reputation.

