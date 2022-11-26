I am a student attending Sheridan High School and I was very upset and disgusted by the recent photograph in the article "Youth vaping takes over as cigarette smoking declines."
The photograph depicting a student vaping in the hallway at Sheridan High School is extremely inappropriate and suggested that my school allows vaping. I am very proud to attend Sheridan High School and would do anything to defend its reputation.
Yes, vaping is a concern in our teenage community and needs to be addressed, but showing staged photographs such as this one is misleading and wrong. I request that you issue a retraction clarifying that this was not a student of Sheridan High School and that the photo was deceptive and inaccurate, considering the fact that had it been a student, or anyone else for that matter, it would be showing them vaping without any consequences, which goes against our school rules.
Despite what the article may say, we are not "the Wyoming vaping school."