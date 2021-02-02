I would like to comment on the proposed solar farm west of Sheridan. While I live a fair distance from the proposed solar farm, it is in my viewshed and I am opposed to it for that reason as a minor item and more opposed to it as it will only increase the electricity costs of Sheridan County residents. That will be Cam Forbes' legacy — higher electricity costs.
I recommend interested parties check out a couple interesting articles on solar projects in the U.S., one in Alamosa, Colorado: hottakeoftheday.substack.com/p/counterpoint-shining-the-light-on and one in Georgetown, Texas: energynews.us/2019/11/05/southeast/how-100-renewables-backfired-on-a-texas-town.
County commissioners should do additional research prior to their decision regarding a project potentially destined for failure. They should also research the transition to wind and solar power in Germany and Norway. And lastly, they should watch a documentary named “The Planet of the Humans” — it will open their eyes on energy.
This research should allow the commissioners to make a much more informed decision — that decision will be their legacy as well. Disclaimer: I am in the fossil fuel industry and proud of that fact. If you don’t like fossil fuels — don’t use them. Stay home — turn off your power — turn off your heat. It’s really that simple!
Rick Vine
Sheridan