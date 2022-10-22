One-Cent funding
A sign indicates contributions from the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax.

In fiscal year 2020-2021, the city of Sheridan collected $4,811,000 in the General Purpose Excise Tax, formerly called the One-Cent Optional Tax. 

Out of this amount, $692,000 was given to nonprofits; this amount is 14% of the total take. The rest of the money went to various city and county projects. The voter is asked, once again, to vote for this tax on the November general election ballot. It is ballot proposition No. 2. 

