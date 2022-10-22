In fiscal year 2020-2021, the city of Sheridan collected $4,811,000 in the General Purpose Excise Tax, formerly called the One-Cent Optional Tax.
Out of this amount, $692,000 was given to nonprofits; this amount is 14% of the total take. The rest of the money went to various city and county projects. The voter is asked, once again, to vote for this tax on the November general election ballot. It is ballot proposition No. 2.
If you are happy with your property taxes, happy with the raises given to county electeds, if you think big government is good government, then this is the tax for you.
Your other choice is to vote no.
One final thought, if your government really needs this money, then we are really in trouble. The city of Sheridan has $33.5 million in Wyoming class investments, this money is invested for the interest it returns to the city. It's nice to have a cushion. Do you have a cushion?