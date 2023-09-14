The U.S. Daughters War of 1812 celebrate Sept. 14 in recognition of Francis Scott Key’s writing of our national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner. This happened during the British bombing of Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1814, during the War of 1812.
Attorneys Francis Scott Key and John S. Skinner had negotiated the release of William Beans, who was being held prisoner by the British. Once the release was final, Key and Beans were moved from HMS Tonnant to HMS Surprise and finally back to an American truce ship. This ship never had the chance to sail away.
They were held captive in Baltimore harbor tied to a British vessel for the 25 hours of bombing Fort McHenry. They were a mere 6-8 miles from the fort and could clearly see “the bombs bursting in air.”
Flying high above Fort McHenry was a giant American flag. This 30-by-42-foot flag was commissioned by the commander of Fort McHenry Major George Armistead. This flag was the only flag to have 15 stars and 15 stripes. Representing the current states in the Union.
Mary Pickersgill was a 37-year-old widowed ship and signal flag maker. She was chosen to make two flags for Fort McHenry. The large 30-by-42-foot garrison flag and a smaller flag for inclement weather. Mary, her daughter, and three nieces worked together to finish the flags in six to eight weeks.
Francis Scott Key was inspired by his eyewitness of this battle to pen the words for what is now know as the national anthem of the United States of America, The Star-Spangled Banner.
President Herbert Hoover signed the bill that made The Star-Spangled Banner our national anthem in 1931.
A display of this information is available at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library until Saturday.